The Alex Jones Show Published on Oct 20, 2019 Tulsi Gabbard Roasts Hillary Clinton: ‘I Stand Against Everything That She Represents’

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Published on Oct 20, 2019
Tulsi Gabbard Roasts Hillary Clinton: ‘I Stand Against Everything That She Represents’
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