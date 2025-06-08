Compton, Los Angeles. The beginning of chaos.

‼️ U.S. Army Blackhawks spotted over Compton, CA amid escalating civil unrest.

Happened in front of iconic Donut:

Dale's Donuts in Compton, CA, was originally part of the "Big Donut" chain, known for its giant donut-shaped signs. In the 1950s. There were 5 locations in Los Angeles, with Dale's being the 5th, and the Compton location was later renamed Dale's Donuts.

The "Big Donut" Chain:

The giant donuts, like Randy's in Inglewood and Dale's in Compton, were a distinctive feature of the "Big Donut" chain, a group of drive-in donut shops that were popular in the 1950s and 60s.

Here's Trump's post at TruthSocial and the White House post too

@realDonaldTrump

If Governor Gavin Newscum, of California, and Mayor Karen Bass, of Los Angeles, can’t do their jobs, which everyone knows they can’t, then the Federal Government will step in and solve the problem, RIOTS & LOOTERS, the way it should be solved!!!

Jun 07, 2025, 7:25 PM

The White House confirmed that 2,000 National Guardsmen will be deployed to Los Angeles.

https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefings-statements/2025/06/statement-from-the-white-house-d320/

And... if that's not enough Rubio will send the Marines..: lol

⚠️ - The Secretary of Defense is now threatening to send in the Marines into Los Angeles and declare martial law.

Pete Hegseth on X:

"The violent mob assaults on ICE and Federal Law Enforcement are designed to prevent the removal of Criminal Illegal Aliens from our soil; a dangerous invasion facilitated by criminal cartels (aka Foreign Terrorist Organizations) and a huge NATIONAL SECURITY RISK.

Under President Trump, violence & destruction against federal agents & federal facilities will NOT be tolerated. It’s COMMON SENSE.

The @DeptofDefense is mobilizing the National Guard IMMEDIATELY to support federal law enforcement in Los Angeles. And, if violence continues, active duty Marines at Camp Pendleton will also be mobilized — they are on high alert."

https://x.com/PeteHegseth/status/1931533276985823392