Iran Insists on Three Crucial Issues in Responding to EU’s Final Proposal on Nuke Deal

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gnews.org/post/p19n0e694
08/16/2022 WION: The Iranian foreign minister has said that there are three crucial issues currently that need to be resolved before an agreement can be reached. One main sticking point in the latest negotiations was Iran’s demand for its paramilitary Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps to be removed from the US list of terrorist organizations. Washington has so far refused to accept this demand