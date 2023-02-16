Create New Account
Miles Guo: ChatGPT shamelessly whitewashes the CCP by claiming there is no evidence to support that Communist China is intentionally sending helium balloons to the US for any particular purpose
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
https://gettr.com/post/p28ke779ebc

2/15/2023 Miles Guo: ChatGPT shamelessly whitewashes the CCP by claiming there is no evidence to support that Communist China is intentionally sending helium balloons to the US for any particular purpose and that the likelihood for the balloons to arrive in the US is extremely low.

2/15/2023 文贵直播：ChatGPT为中共洗地，竟称没有证据说明中共国出于任何特定目的故意向美国发送氦气球，且气球到达美国的可能性极低

