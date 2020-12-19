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100,000 doctors & medical professionals oppose COVID-19 vaccine
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349 views • December 19, 2020
NATURAL NEWS
Friday, December 18, 2020 by: News Editors
Doctors are now uniting against the pre planned and fabricated plandemic, which is quickly turning into a full genocidal push across the world. Over 100,000 doctors and various health professionals have now united against the government planned genocide, with the pharmaceutical giants ready to start the slaughter in the long term care homes via an untested vaccine that purposely skipped animal trials.
https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-12-18-100000-doctors-medical-professionals-oppose-covid-vaccine.html
🔥NOTE: This video was produced in HD 1280 X 720 DPI and I am not responsible for the available player DPIs of Brighteon so if the text in the video is not legible (readable) poor DPI could be the reason.
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🔥SUPPORT LINUXMINT🔥
https://www.linuxmint.com/
http://shotcut.org/
Friday, December 18, 2020 by: News Editors
Doctors are now uniting against the pre planned and fabricated plandemic, which is quickly turning into a full genocidal push across the world. Over 100,000 doctors and various health professionals have now united against the government planned genocide, with the pharmaceutical giants ready to start the slaughter in the long term care homes via an untested vaccine that purposely skipped animal trials.
https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-12-18-100000-doctors-medical-professionals-oppose-covid-vaccine.html
🔥NOTE: This video was produced in HD 1280 X 720 DPI and I am not responsible for the available player DPIs of Brighteon so if the text in the video is not legible (readable) poor DPI could be the reason.
🔥BOYCOTT MICROSOFT🔥
🔥BOYCOTT WINDOWS🔥
🔥SUPPORT LINUXMINT🔥
https://www.linuxmint.com/
http://shotcut.org/
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