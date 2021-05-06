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Philippine Conference May 6, 2021
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20 views • May 06, 2021
I was asked to speak to a small group in the Philippines in an online conference. I was asked to explain the Jubilee Calendar and then in our second one hour teaching program I was asked to explain the meaning of the expression, "No Man Knows the Day of the Hour".
Pastor Leo said "Shalom Joe, The overwhelming reply is " we want more and we want to experience the Feast of Trumpet soon"!
That was a beautiful awesome presentation Big Brother! You had created more hunger in their hearts and mind than ever!
Are you loving the work Sightedmoon.com is doing and want to learn more about end time prophecy and how they are revealed through the Sabbatical and Jubilee years?
Maybe you have been looking for the Rapture and the Messiah and you are eager to be in the wedding with our Groom? Sightedmoon.com explains all of this through the understanding of the Calendar and Holy Days which also explain end time prophecy to those who study into them.
There will be those told by their Messiah "I never Knew You!" and they will not be going to the wedding, even though they did many mighty works. Are you going to be one of them?
If you want to learn more about all of these things and whether or not you will be able to be in that wedding then here are some of the next steps....
1. LIKE + SUBSCRIBE to Sightedmoon.com
2. GRAB A FREE EBOOK:
http://bit.ly/ItWasARiddleNotACommand (free with Kindle Unlimited)
https://sightedmoon.com/product/the-validity-of-torah-ebook/
https://sightedmoon.com/product/biblical-foundation-lesson-ebook/
3. SOME GOOD CONTENT TO BINGE: Learn more about the lost tribes of Israel, Torah studies, Yeshua’s message, the 70 Shabua of Daniel, the Sabbatical and Jubilee years and more with the Sighted Moon channel:
http://bit.ly/sm_binge
4. FOLLOW OUR WORK:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Remembering-the-Sabbatical-Years-of-2016-482562871822622
Twitter: https://twitter.com/josephfdumond
Podcast: http://sightedmoon.blubrry.com/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/dumond1958
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/user?u=13514528
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/KheE5YziljxO/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/barbara1978
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-800337
5. Pay it forward. The Gospel is free. Our Newsletters are free, our videos are free. But it does cost money to produce market and maintain it all as well as pay for hall rentals and build the Bible Schools we are now doing. So while the Gospel is free it does not go out without a cost.
You can help us continue to produce our message by paying it forward. Someone in the past made a donation that made it possible for you to hear this message and they also helped us get the work done up until this point. For a cup of coffee and a bagel, per month you can help us reach those people who have not yet heard. You can help us pay for the lecture halls to teach in, so they too, can hear.
Go to our donation page https://sightedmoon.com/home/donations/ and become a monthly donor for $5 per month and pay it forward so this end time message can be preached in the whole world.
Thank you for your support.
Pastor Leo said "Shalom Joe, The overwhelming reply is " we want more and we want to experience the Feast of Trumpet soon"!
That was a beautiful awesome presentation Big Brother! You had created more hunger in their hearts and mind than ever!
Are you loving the work Sightedmoon.com is doing and want to learn more about end time prophecy and how they are revealed through the Sabbatical and Jubilee years?
Maybe you have been looking for the Rapture and the Messiah and you are eager to be in the wedding with our Groom? Sightedmoon.com explains all of this through the understanding of the Calendar and Holy Days which also explain end time prophecy to those who study into them.
There will be those told by their Messiah "I never Knew You!" and they will not be going to the wedding, even though they did many mighty works. Are you going to be one of them?
If you want to learn more about all of these things and whether or not you will be able to be in that wedding then here are some of the next steps....
1. LIKE + SUBSCRIBE to Sightedmoon.com
2. GRAB A FREE EBOOK:
http://bit.ly/ItWasARiddleNotACommand (free with Kindle Unlimited)
https://sightedmoon.com/product/the-validity-of-torah-ebook/
https://sightedmoon.com/product/biblical-foundation-lesson-ebook/
3. SOME GOOD CONTENT TO BINGE: Learn more about the lost tribes of Israel, Torah studies, Yeshua’s message, the 70 Shabua of Daniel, the Sabbatical and Jubilee years and more with the Sighted Moon channel:
http://bit.ly/sm_binge
4. FOLLOW OUR WORK:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Remembering-the-Sabbatical-Years-of-2016-482562871822622
Twitter: https://twitter.com/josephfdumond
Podcast: http://sightedmoon.blubrry.com/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/dumond1958
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/user?u=13514528
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/KheE5YziljxO/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/barbara1978
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-800337
5. Pay it forward. The Gospel is free. Our Newsletters are free, our videos are free. But it does cost money to produce market and maintain it all as well as pay for hall rentals and build the Bible Schools we are now doing. So while the Gospel is free it does not go out without a cost.
You can help us continue to produce our message by paying it forward. Someone in the past made a donation that made it possible for you to hear this message and they also helped us get the work done up until this point. For a cup of coffee and a bagel, per month you can help us reach those people who have not yet heard. You can help us pay for the lecture halls to teach in, so they too, can hear.
Go to our donation page https://sightedmoon.com/home/donations/ and become a monthly donor for $5 per month and pay it forward so this end time message can be preached in the whole world.
Thank you for your support.
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