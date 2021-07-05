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neverlosetruth: Covid Murders, 'Vaccine' Cult Crazy People, Never Going Back To 'Normal' News, Some Good News, But Not Enough, & Sad News (MIRRORED)
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neverlosetruth: Covid Murders, 'Vaccine' Cult Crazy People, Never Going Back To 'Normal' News, Some Good News, But Not Enough, & Sad News (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from LBRY.TV channel @neverlosetruth at:-
https://open.lbry.com/@neverlosetruth:0/2021-06-26_17-25-42:3
I see, feel, hear the genocide taking place on a daily basis, and that makes me very upset. I must be mentally ill.
Should you want to donate, I would very much appreciate it. I have
a PayPal account under [email protected]
or you can send it to:
Carol Clarke
P.O.Box 2014
Eureka, MT 59917 - Thank you very much, and please know your donation not only helps me, it helps me help others.
Please subscribe to my
to my Bitchute channel -
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hSiUinUJE4LJ/
to my primary YouTube channel -
https://www.youtube.com/user/neverlosetruth
to my 2nd back up channel -
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPPtXN7bo-iq-ezTn9xvMOw/featured?view_as=subscriber
to my lbry.tv channel -
https://lbry.tv/@neverlosetruth:0
WHO Vaccinated Must Wear Masks
https://twitter.com/DrEricDing/status/1408762971485003776
Make-A-Wish
https://twitter.com/Pelham_3/status/1407960885159596035
Make-A-Wish UK
https://twitter.com/MakeAWishUK/status/1408065765236822019
https://nypost.com/2021/06/11/we-clearly-have-an-imbalance-cdc-holding-emergency-meeting-over-covid-vax-concern/
https://www.lewrockwell.com/political-theatre/soviet-style-purge-of-saskatchewan-surgeon/
Get your Shot Duet
https://twitter.com/critica18495985/status/1405560673812336648
https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/fully-vaccinated-israelis-may-be-forced-quarantine-after-exposure-delta-variant
https://summit.news/2021/06/23/who-official-says-mask-mandates-social-distancing-should-continue-indefinitely/
Mask On Statue In Japan
https://twitter.com/CharlieEmmaUK/status/1405241709349511171
https://www.msn.com/en-us/health/medical/the-who-warned-that-the-delta-coronavirus-variant-is-the-fittest-strain-yet-and-will-pick-off-the-most-vulnerable-people/ar-AALj77K
Another Crazy Adult TicTok
https://twitter.com/libsoftiktok/status/1408106269664231429
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-06-14-non-vaxxers-in-america-could-lose-phone-connection-vaccine-police.html#
https://www.livemint.com/news/world/uk-virus-cases-surge-even-as-8-in-10-have-received-shots-11623958350491.html
https://www.realclearpolicy.com/articles/2021/06/15/pennsylvania_public_schools_received_more_covid_aid_than_healthcare_providers_from_congress_781137.html?mc_cid=44dcbf7bd4&;mc_eid=891d8cfdc0
https://fee.org/articles/15-states-are-moving-to-curb-public-health-agency-powers-following-lockdown-carnage
https://summit.news/2021/06/11/doctor-who-wants-indefinite-lockdown-says-sadly-it-cant-be-forever/
Member Of Finnish Parliament Speaks Truth
https://twitter.com/lafemme_bambina/status/1408517486757224458
Twiiter Account you Might Want to Bookmark, or Follow
https://twitter.com/Angelasfreenews
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9681391/Covid-alarm-SMELL-infection-Device-detect-virus.html
https://summit.news/2021/06/11/covid-lockdowns-found-to-be-major-factor-in-doubling-of-australias-attempted-youth-suicides/
https://www.zerohedge.com/bailout/half-pandemic-unemployment-funds-may-have-been-stolen-axios
https://stephanieseneff.net/pediacide-vaccine-risks-for-kids/
https://twitter.com/Angelasfreenews
Mirrored from LBRY.TV channel @neverlosetruth at:-
https://open.lbry.com/@neverlosetruth:0/2021-06-26_17-25-42:3
I see, feel, hear the genocide taking place on a daily basis, and that makes me very upset. I must be mentally ill.
Should you want to donate, I would very much appreciate it. I have
a PayPal account under [email protected]
or you can send it to:
Carol Clarke
P.O.Box 2014
Eureka, MT 59917 - Thank you very much, and please know your donation not only helps me, it helps me help others.
Please subscribe to my
to my Bitchute channel -
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hSiUinUJE4LJ/
to my primary YouTube channel -
https://www.youtube.com/user/neverlosetruth
to my 2nd back up channel -
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPPtXN7bo-iq-ezTn9xvMOw/featured?view_as=subscriber
to my lbry.tv channel -
https://lbry.tv/@neverlosetruth:0
WHO Vaccinated Must Wear Masks
https://twitter.com/DrEricDing/status/1408762971485003776
Make-A-Wish
https://twitter.com/Pelham_3/status/1407960885159596035
Make-A-Wish UK
https://twitter.com/MakeAWishUK/status/1408065765236822019
https://nypost.com/2021/06/11/we-clearly-have-an-imbalance-cdc-holding-emergency-meeting-over-covid-vax-concern/
https://www.lewrockwell.com/political-theatre/soviet-style-purge-of-saskatchewan-surgeon/
Get your Shot Duet
https://twitter.com/critica18495985/status/1405560673812336648
https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/fully-vaccinated-israelis-may-be-forced-quarantine-after-exposure-delta-variant
https://summit.news/2021/06/23/who-official-says-mask-mandates-social-distancing-should-continue-indefinitely/
Mask On Statue In Japan
https://twitter.com/CharlieEmmaUK/status/1405241709349511171
https://www.msn.com/en-us/health/medical/the-who-warned-that-the-delta-coronavirus-variant-is-the-fittest-strain-yet-and-will-pick-off-the-most-vulnerable-people/ar-AALj77K
Another Crazy Adult TicTok
https://twitter.com/libsoftiktok/status/1408106269664231429
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-06-14-non-vaxxers-in-america-could-lose-phone-connection-vaccine-police.html#
https://www.livemint.com/news/world/uk-virus-cases-surge-even-as-8-in-10-have-received-shots-11623958350491.html
https://www.realclearpolicy.com/articles/2021/06/15/pennsylvania_public_schools_received_more_covid_aid_than_healthcare_providers_from_congress_781137.html?mc_cid=44dcbf7bd4&;mc_eid=891d8cfdc0
https://fee.org/articles/15-states-are-moving-to-curb-public-health-agency-powers-following-lockdown-carnage
https://summit.news/2021/06/11/doctor-who-wants-indefinite-lockdown-says-sadly-it-cant-be-forever/
Member Of Finnish Parliament Speaks Truth
https://twitter.com/lafemme_bambina/status/1408517486757224458
Twiiter Account you Might Want to Bookmark, or Follow
https://twitter.com/Angelasfreenews
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9681391/Covid-alarm-SMELL-infection-Device-detect-virus.html
https://summit.news/2021/06/11/covid-lockdowns-found-to-be-major-factor-in-doubling-of-australias-attempted-youth-suicides/
https://www.zerohedge.com/bailout/half-pandemic-unemployment-funds-may-have-been-stolen-axios
https://stephanieseneff.net/pediacide-vaccine-risks-for-kids/
https://twitter.com/Angelasfreenews
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