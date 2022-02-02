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ATTORNEY TOM RENZ HAS MORE INCREDIBLE DOD WHISTLEBLOWER DATA AND BOMBSHELL FRAUD INFO
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72 views • February 02, 2022
Attorney Tom Renz rejoins the program to share even more DoD whistleblower data that he was unable to share at Senator Ron Johnson's hearing PLUS he has even more explosive information to share about the coverup by the DoD. Make no mistake, we are witnessing mass genocide and the data proves it. To stay up to date on Attorney Tom Renz's work visit his website at https://Renz-Law.com
Solutions to keep from getting sick and to reverse mRNA damage - Dr. Joe Nieusma: https://sarahwestall.com/important-proven-solutions-to-keep-from-getting-sick-even-if-you-have-the-mrna-shot/
See specials and promotions at https://SarahWestall.com/Shop
Solutions to keep from getting sick and to reverse mRNA damage - Dr. Joe Nieusma: https://sarahwestall.com/important-proven-solutions-to-keep-from-getting-sick-even-if-you-have-the-mrna-shot/
See specials and promotions at https://SarahWestall.com/Shop
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