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Professor Gordan Lauc — Increase Indoor Humidity to Reduce COVID-19 Severity Risk
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72 views • December 21, 2020
” the flow of mucus is taking them away from our airways and from our lungs. And this is how humans and all other animals survive viral infections. They trap viruses.”
— PROFESSOR GORDAN LAUC
CEO Genos Ltd
READ MORE, https://dryburgh.com/gordan-lauc-covid19-coronavirus-risk
STAY MORE INFORMED DURING THE GREAT RESET - DESPITE BIG TECH'S CENSORSHIP. ▷ https://dryburgh.com/sign-up/ (Posts to Your Inbox - No Spam)
Twitter @DryburghDotCom
https://lbry.tv/@Dryburgh
The original interview is 66 minutes. I reduced it to 15 minutes.
Copyright Ivor Cummins, https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPn4FsiQP15nudug9FDhluA/videos
*** I can no longer upload videos on regular YouTube channel - I was given 2 community strikes Dec 9, for publishing what is in fact great science.
On my existing channel, you may also like 'James Lyons-Weiler — Pathogenic Priming: Coronavirus Vaccine Safety Warning',
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nUn1g...
NonProfit Educational Fair Use Copyright Section 107 US
— PROFESSOR GORDAN LAUC
CEO Genos Ltd
READ MORE, https://dryburgh.com/gordan-lauc-covid19-coronavirus-risk
STAY MORE INFORMED DURING THE GREAT RESET - DESPITE BIG TECH'S CENSORSHIP. ▷ https://dryburgh.com/sign-up/ (Posts to Your Inbox - No Spam)
Twitter @DryburghDotCom
https://lbry.tv/@Dryburgh
The original interview is 66 minutes. I reduced it to 15 minutes.
Copyright Ivor Cummins, https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPn4FsiQP15nudug9FDhluA/videos
*** I can no longer upload videos on regular YouTube channel - I was given 2 community strikes Dec 9, for publishing what is in fact great science.
On my existing channel, you may also like 'James Lyons-Weiler — Pathogenic Priming: Coronavirus Vaccine Safety Warning',
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nUn1g...
NonProfit Educational Fair Use Copyright Section 107 US
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