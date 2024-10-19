BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Cosmo Gang - The Puzzle (1993, SNES)
FuerstBitmarck
FuerstBitmarck
4 followers
6 months ago

Cosmo Gang - The Puzzle is a puzzle game developed and published by Namco (under the Namcot lable). It was only released in Japan. The game also came out for SNES.

The game is Tetris-like stacking puzzle game. You stack blocks and aliens which always come in a group of three. If there is a full line consisting only of blocks, it will disappear. Aliens wont' disappear. Instead, some falling pieces contain a circle with a an arrow on it. The circles will go down and in the direction of the arrow until it is blocked by blocks or the bottom. It dissolve all aliens along the way, and all blocks and aliens stacked above will drop down.

Keywords
snespuzzle gamenamconamcot
