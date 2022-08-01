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Katarina Zacharova talks about custom leather holsters from Falco // Episode 47 For The Love Of Guns
The Rogue Banshee
The Rogue Banshee
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1 view • August 01, 2022

I have been playing with some handmade holsters from Falco over the past month, and I really like what I see. In this episode, I talk to Katarina Zacharova about Falco Holsters and what makes them so special.


Check out Falco Holsters at:


https://www.falcoholsters.com/


https://twitter.com/HolstersFalco


https://www.facebook.com/FalcoHolsters1989/


https://www.instagram.com/falcoholsters



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Credits The Rogue Banshee Original Content Credit:


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