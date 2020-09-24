COVID-19(84) EXPOSED! FEVER DETECTION CAMERAS & BIOMETRIC ID FOR PAYMENTS IS JUST THE BEGINNING!!!

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pressfortruth
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The new world order revealed itself in 2020 and it’s proponents are eager to ride the momentum and ramp up their efforts to gain a tighter grip of control over the entire planet! The COVID-19(84) “pandemic” has accelerated the age old agenda for a new world order by 100 fold and we must reject these incremental moves towards our own enslavement lock stock and barrel. In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth covers the latest moves by these authoritarian regimes to clamp down on individual freedoms and liberty while also providing practical solutions for how you can protect the health and privacy of you and your family moving forward as we all continue to navigate the post COVID-19(84) nightmare.
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Sources:
https://www.biometricupdate.com/202009/nigeria-sets-5-year-biometric-enrollment-target-for-whole-population-to-national-id-system
https://www.biometricupdate.com/202009/id4africa-livecast-country-progress-reports-spotlight-on-nigeria
India doing Biometric I.D. since 2013
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cNworzT9a4Q
https://indicators.report/targets/16-9/
https://www.dermalog.com/turnkey-solutions/commercial/biometric-payment/
https://www.dermalog.com/products/software/fingerprint-identification/
https://www.biometricupdate.com/digital-id-biometrics-developing-nations
https://www.masonichip.ca/index.php
Fever Detection Camera for health protection at Hanover exhibition grounds
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K54u-_tbdWE
https://www.dermalog.com/products/hardware/fever-detection-camera/