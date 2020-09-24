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COVID-19(84) EXPOSED! FEVER DETECTION CAMERAS & BIOMETRIC ID FOR PAYMENTS IS JUST THE BEGINNING!!!
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19 views • September 24, 2020
Press For Truth

pressfortruth

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The new world order revealed itself in 2020 and it’s proponents are eager to ride the momentum and ramp up their efforts to gain a tighter grip of control over the entire planet! The COVID-19(84) “pandemic” has accelerated the age old agenda for a new world order by 100 fold and we must reject these incremental moves towards our own enslavement lock stock and barrel. In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth covers the latest moves by these authoritarian regimes to clamp down on individual freedoms and liberty while also providing practical solutions for how you can protect the health and privacy of you and your family moving forward as we all continue to navigate the post COVID-19(84) nightmare.

GET YOUR PFT PRIVACY PROTECTOR HERE:
https://pressfortruth.ca/pftprivacyprotector/

Stay Up To Date With Dan Dicks of Press For Truth HERE ➜ https://pressfortruth.ca/press-for-truth-banned-on-youtube/

SUBSCRIBE:
BITCHUTE ➜ https://www.bitchute.com/pressfortruth/
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DLIVE ➜ https://dlive.tv/PressForTruth
HIVE ➜ https://hive.blog/@pressfortruth
MINDS ➜ https://www.minds.com/pressfortruth

SUPPORT:
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DONATE via Paypal ➜ https://www.paypal.me/PressforTruth
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Or you can send an e-transfer to [email protected]

FOLLOW:
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POCKETNET➜ https://tinyurl.com/yyju6yg8


Sources:

https://www.biometricupdate.com/202009/nigeria-sets-5-year-biometric-enrollment-target-for-whole-population-to-national-id-system

https://www.biometricupdate.com/202009/id4africa-livecast-country-progress-reports-spotlight-on-nigeria

India doing Biometric I.D. since 2013
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cNworzT9a4Q

https://indicators.report/targets/16-9/

https://www.dermalog.com/turnkey-solutions/commercial/biometric-payment/

https://www.dermalog.com/products/software/fingerprint-identification/

https://www.biometricupdate.com/digital-id-biometrics-developing-nations

https://www.masonichip.ca/index.php

Fever Detection Camera for health protection at Hanover exhibition grounds
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K54u-_tbdWE

https://www.dermalog.com/products/hardware/fever-detection-camera/
Keywords
controlindiasustainable developmentbiometric idpress for truthfever detection cameras
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