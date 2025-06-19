© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Angels on Assignment: (Chapter 8b) Staying Covered
Colossians 1:22-23 KJV
[22] in the body of his flesh through death, to present you holy and unblameable and unreproveable in his sight: [23] if ye continue in the faith grounded and settled, and be not moved away from the hope of the gospel...
#Iran #Israel #Trump #angels #faith #Jesus