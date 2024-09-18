Feast of Sukkot (Tabernacles)- Celebrate the Nativity and His Presence for 8 days

See how this very important and little known Feast is commanded in the Torah but also referenced as a sign when Gentiles joined the church. See how we will all some day be required to celebrate this very important and amazing Feast as we see how the Word became flesh and tabernacled with us!.

Note- The dates here are according to the Eternal Torah Calendar as can be found on onefaithonefamilyministries.com and not based on the rabbinic calendar this year.