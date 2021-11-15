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HEADS UP! HYDRAS CONFIRMED AS AI REMOTE CONTROL GO DELIVERY DEVICES
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488 views • November 15, 2021
Source: Sixth Sense. And now we know why they are loading the vaccines up with these damn things. More you may find of interest:
The death booster. People don't believe this is happening and won't look. Lining up to die
https://www.bitchute.com/video/sPDrwBF1MZYM/
The death booster. People don't believe this is happening and won't look. Lining up to die
https://www.bitchute.com/video/sPDrwBF1MZYM/
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