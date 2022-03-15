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Global Alert News - #344 - Dane Wigington
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2 views • March 15, 2022
GeoEngineeringWatch.org - One hour weekly broadcast for Saturday March 12, 2022.
Almost 2 million birds killed by a bird "flu"...and most are Chickens and Turkeys. What are the bio-labs doing? Aluminum in the brain is the key reason for Alzheimers. It's sprayed into the skies worldwide. This is why honey bees can't navigate back to their hives.
Almost 2 million birds killed by a bird "flu"...and most are Chickens and Turkeys. What are the bio-labs doing? Aluminum in the brain is the key reason for Alzheimers. It's sprayed into the skies worldwide. This is why honey bees can't navigate back to their hives.
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