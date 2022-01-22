The Cascading Failure of the Dominant Mainstream Media Narrative | Proof & Evidence

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Cascade of The Failure Of The Dominant Narrative
The whole narrative of 'boost your way out of this' is not working. BOris Johnson was backed into a corner and is letting up on mandates. Other countries are doing same.
Biden will feel pressure from BoJo. The studies are amassing that show natural immunity is stronger than vaccines, the physicians outcry with true science is breaking thru the authoritarian censorship.