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The Fed's Doomsday Prophet Has A Dire Warning - Its Bad
Prosciencetruth
Prosciencetruth
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2214 views • January 14, 2022
From Mark Moss

The Fed's Doomsday Prophet Has A Dire Warning - Its Bad

At this point, it should be no surprise that the Central Bank of the United States, The Federal Reserve is driving the markets with the Easy Money policies.

The markets move up and down on just their words everyone wondering what comes next. Will the Fed keep rates low, will they print more stimulus instead of reading markets, we are now stuck trying to read the minds of Jerome Powell the head of the federal reserve, and the minds of the 12 regional bank presidents

well, we don't have to guess and read minds as one of the 12 regional bank presidents gives us his prediction of where things are going and hint... it's not good

so in this video,
- we will look at who this Federal Reserve Doomsday prophet is
- what his track record and warnings have been
- what he is warning us about next
- what options do we have to protect ourselves and profit
so let's go

Mirrored from https://youtu.be/p6BxKJcyogk
Keywords
usfederal reservejerome powellcentral bankeasy moneymark mossdoomsday prophet
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