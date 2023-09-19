Biden Shell Companies

Labyrinth: Chinese diamond dealers, Romania, Ukraine and the Cyprus connection?
* Hat tip Greg Kelly for the newly surfaced “circumstantial but devastating” video clip.
* He also tipped us off that “incontrovertible evidence of Joe Biden’s corruption” is coming — and will blow the lid off this crime family.
The full segment — plus accompanying interview with whistleblower Joseph Ziegler — is linked below.
Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (18 September 2023)
https://www.foxnews.com/video/6337390230112
