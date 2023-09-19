Create New Account
Biden Shell Companies
Son of the Republic
Published 21 hours ago

Labyrinth: Chinese diamond dealers, Romania, Ukraine and the Cyprus connection?

* Hat tip Greg Kelly for the newly surfaced “circumstantial but devastating” video clip.

* He also tipped us off that “incontrovertible evidence of Joe Biden’s corruption” is coming — and will blow the lid off this crime family.


The full segment — plus accompanying interview with whistleblower Joseph Ziegler — is linked below.


Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (18 September 2023)

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6337390230112

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6337390522112

treason corruption cover-up collusion deep state jesse watters money laundering joe biden hunter biden bribery racketeering scandal tax fraud blackmail grift shell company greg kelly biden crime family laptop from hell influence peddling biden inc big guy kleptocracy foreign agent biden brand

