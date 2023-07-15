Create New Account
Did Hunter Biden SILENCE his disowned daughter with WORTHLESS painting
High Hopes
Published Yesterday

Glenn Beck


July 14, 2023


Columnist Maureen Dowd recently took aim at President Biden for having a "cold shoulder and cold heart" toward his seventh grandchild, who his son Hunter disowns. But is it even worse than that? Glenn and Stu discuss whether the Bidens scammed Hunter's child and her mother by giving them one of Hunter's paintings in a settlement. The painting is allegedly worth $500,000 ... but Glenn disagrees: "They're not worth ANYTHING."


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gwXzG6gbWzs

Keywords
presidentbidenhunter bidenglenn beckmaureen dowdsettlementdisowned daughtercold shoulderworthless painting

