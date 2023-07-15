Did Hunter Biden SILENCE his disowned daughter with WORTHLESS painting

Glenn Beck
July 14, 2023
Columnist Maureen Dowd recently took aim at President Biden for having a "cold shoulder and cold heart" toward his seventh grandchild, who his son Hunter disowns. But is it even worse than that? Glenn and Stu discuss whether the Bidens scammed Hunter's child and her mother by giving them one of Hunter's paintings in a settlement. The painting is allegedly worth $500,000 ... but Glenn disagrees: "They're not worth ANYTHING."
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gwXzG6gbWzs
