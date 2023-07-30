Is THIS the REAL reason Sam Bankman-Fried's campaign finance charge was DROPPED!

Glenn Beck
July 29, 2023
Federal prosecutors have dropped a campaign finance charge against disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, citing a decision made by the Bahamas. But is there more to this decision? "Recovering" investment banker Carol Roth joins Glenn to explain why these there may be plenty of other interested parties who don't want information to come out about tens of millions of dollars in illegal campaign donations to Democrats ...
► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL
► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn
► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube:
/ @blazetv
► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_...
Connect with Glenn on Social Media:
http://twitter.com/glennbeck
http://instagram.com/glennbeck
http://facebook.com/glennbeck
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gdAykfTFxHQ
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.