Is THIS the REAL reason Sam Bankman-Fried's campaign finance charge was DROPPED!
Glenn Beck


July 29, 2023


Federal prosecutors have dropped a campaign finance charge against disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, citing a decision made by the Bahamas. But is there more to this decision? "Recovering" investment banker Carol Roth joins Glenn to explain why these there may be plenty of other interested parties who don't want information to come out about tens of millions of dollars in illegal campaign donations to Democrats ...


democratscarol rothglenn beckcampaignfederal prosecutorsreal reasonbahamassam bankman-friedftx foundercharge droppedfinance chargeillegal campaign donations

