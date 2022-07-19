CPS Child Snatchers And Court Goons Trafficking Thugs Use Courts To Railroad Parents

Stew Peters Show





The statistics never lie, but CPS does!

Dwight Mitchell joins to expose the statistics of CPS & how their corruption has allowed them to take children away with ZERO evidence or motives.

Parents are not always the bad guys, especially when is comes to CPS!

Watch this new segment NOW at StewPeters.com!





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