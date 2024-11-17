The Book of Hebrews - Part 3 -"A Warning against Drifting Away - Expository Reading

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A Warning against Drifting Away
Hebrews 2:1-4 NLT
So we must listen very carefully to the truth we have heard, or we may drift away from it. [2] For the message God delivered through angels has always stood firm, and every violation of the law and every act of disobedience was punished. [3] So what makes us think we can escape if we ignore this great salvation that was first announced by the Lord Jesus himself and then delivered to us by those who heard him speak? [4] And God confirmed the message by giving signs and wonders and various miracles and gifts of the Holy Spirit whenever he chose.