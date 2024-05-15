Create New Account
Israeli military base in Tel Aviv mysteriously catches fire
The Prisoner
Published 13 hours ago

The Tel Hashomer military base in Gush Dan north of Tel Aviv was engulfed in flames in a massive fire caused by a mysterious explosion in a tent full of Israeli military equipment. The ammunition depot was completely destroyed in a fire whose cause is completely unknown.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

firemilitary basetel hashomergush dannorth of tel aviv

