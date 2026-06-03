✡️🔊 'Trump is the greatest friend American Jews have ever had' - Rep. Randy Fine

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
At a Republican Jewish Coalition meeting, the congressman who once called for nuking Palestine praised Trump for purging anti‑Zionists from the GOP.
"I served with two anti‑Semites, Marjorie Taylor Greene and Thomas Massie. One we got to quit, and the other, thanks to all of you, we beat," he boasted. The mask is off.
Trump isn't serving the US — he's serving the lobby.
Source @infolibnews
--------------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/
Christ is KING!