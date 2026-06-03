✡️🔊 'Trump is the greatest friend American Jews have ever had' - Rep. Randy Fine

At a Republican Jewish Coalition meeting, the congressman who once called for nuking Palestine praised Trump for purging anti‑Zionists from the GOP.

"I served with two anti‑Semites, Marjorie Taylor Greene and Thomas Massie. One we got to quit, and the other, thanks to all of you, we beat," he boasted. The mask is off.

Trump isn't serving the US — he's serving the lobby.

Source @infolibnews

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