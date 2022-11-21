Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
UK and European Data Show Soar in Excess Deaths
174 views
channel image
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published 7 days ago |
Shop now

https://gnews.org/articles/530177

Summary：Since we experienced what was supposed to be a deadly pandemic, the excess deaths line should have dropped if the vaccine works and we should have seen the vaccine actually save some lives, but according to the actual numbers for the UK and Germany in 2022, the excess deaths soar to levels higher than during the Covid pandemic and are continuing to soar. Should we be looking at whether vaccines are the cause of the rise in the excess deaths?\n

Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidhydroxychloroquineivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscrolfgmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangewhisleblowers movementhpayvaccine disastergfashionhcnhdo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket