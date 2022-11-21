UK and European Data Show Soar in Excess Deaths

https://gnews.org/articles/530177

Summary：Since we experienced what was supposed to be a deadly pandemic, the excess deaths line should have dropped if the vaccine works and we should have seen the vaccine actually save some lives, but according to the actual numbers for the UK and Germany in 2022, the excess deaths soar to levels higher than during the Covid pandemic and are continuing to soar. Should we be looking at whether vaccines are the cause of the rise in the excess deaths?





