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Ep. 378 | Broken Arrow | The Daily Dose
Redpill Project
Redpill Project
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Ep. 378 | Broken Arrow | The Daily Dose

Joshua Reid goes through the news and events of the day, especially regarding the unfolding global conspiracy. Broken arrow: An accidental event that involves nuclear weapons or nuclear components but does not create the risk of nuclear war.

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