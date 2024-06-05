Hezbollah Releases Footage Of Recent Strikes On Israeli Sites, Troops & Air Defenses

Hezbollah’s Military Media released on June 4 videos documenting recent attacks by the group against the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF).

In the first attack, which took place on May 13, Hezbollah fighters targeted a room in the Birket Riche site where Israeli troops were gathered using an Iranian-made Almas-3 anti-tank guided missile (ATGM). Two troops were apparently killed or wounded in the attack despite Israel not announcing losses at the time.

The second video shows an attack with what appears to be Iranian-made Falaq heavy rockets that targeted the Dovev barracks on May 24.

The third video shows an interesting attack from May 31 during which Hezbollah fighters fired a salvo of unguided rockets at the Israeli-occupied Syrian Golan Heights to locate an Iron Dome air defense site within the al-Zaoura base only to then target the launcher with a suicide drone armed with rockets that appears to be a copy of the Iranian-made Ababil-2.

The footage shows at least one Iron Dome launcher in al-Zaoura on fire. At the time of the attack, the IDF admitted losses without providing any details.

The last video shows Hezbollah fighters targeting a house occupied by Israeli troops in the settlement of Metula with what appears to be an Iranian-made Toophan ATGM.

Since the outbreak of the Israeli war on the Gaza Strip last October, Hezbollah and its allies began launching near-daily attacks against the IDF from southern Lebanon in support of the Hamas Movement and other armed factions in the Palestinian enclave.

Source - South Front





