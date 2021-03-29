AWARENESS of you(r): self [being], memory, unequality, racism, responsibility

Episode #13

Today’s videos are being recorded through the use of a solar panel, so they are not a result of the One World Utility Empire’s grid, and therefore indebted to it. Perhaps this will help those who desire to understand the dual choice they have in our System: Citizen vs. independent self-responsible & productive.

You may change the ‘setting’ speed-time of the playing of these videos so that the TIME is to your liking/comfort/relativity/awareness-level.

Our world is not as it seems. It is more the exact opposite to the phases the mainline corporate media and government tells you.

There are those persons (including none generic) who BELIEVE Biden is the legit President & that communism is the solution for our future. And then there are the dualists who take the opposite approach and see the world as it is. These, openly self-recorded/expressed, men & women are equal to the Elite PowersThatBe who are ‘separate’ (wheat from the chaff) from the common-chattel/chaff/”Citizens,” as having separated/“Come out of the BEAST”/revoked their 14th Amendment Citizenship/corporate dependency.

Are you a constituent?

:One who has given/constitutes/signed/authorizes another as their agent and Power-of-Attorney (self-responsibility/freedom rather than seemingly comfortable guarantee debt-slavery).