4 High Protein Meals For Weight Loss

You already know that eating protein is key when it comes to feeling satisfied with your meals and maintaining a weight loss effort. Protein helps build flubber-frying lean muscle mass. To help you break free of your oh-so-boring grilled chicken and egg routine, I've compiled a list of 4 healthy high protein meals for weight loss.





I hope you like all the recipes ♡



1 CHICKPEA TUNA SALAD 310 calories (1 serving)



Ingredients



1/4 cup red bell pepper, finely chopped

1/4 cup red onion, finely chopped

1/2 cup cucumber

4 oz tuna can (drained)

1 clove garlic, minced

1/3 cup canned chickpeas

2 tbsp black olives, cut in half

salt and black pepper

1 tsp extra virgin olive oil

1 tsp lemon juice



Preparation



Add red onion, red bell pepper, cucumber, chickpeas, tuna fish, garlic, black olives in a large mixing bowl and mix.

Drizzle olive oil, lemon juice and season with salt and freshly ground black pepper and serve cold. Enjoy!









2 CHICKEN AND CHICKPEA STIR-FRY 310 calories (1 serving)



Ingredients



1 cloves garlic, finely chopped

salt and black pepper

1 tsp lemon juice

1/8 tsp ground cumin

1/8 tsp paprika

3 oz chicken breasts,cut into small chunks

1 tsp extra-virgin olive oil

1/4 cup red onion, chopped

1/2 cup diced tomatoes

1/3 cup canned chickpeas, rinsed

1/2 tbsp chopped flat-leaf parsley

2 tbsp black olives



Preparation



Heat a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add olive oil, garlic, onion and cook, stirring occasionally, until golden brown, 3 to 5 minutes.Add the chicken to the pan and cook, stirring occasionally, until no longer pink, about 4 minutes.

Add tomatoes, and cover for 4 minutes then add chickpeas, lemon juice, black olives, paprika, cumin, salt and black pepper. Reduce heat to medium and cook, stirring occasionally, until the chicken is cooked through, cover for 5 to 7 minutes more. Serve sprinkled with parsley.





3 GROUND TURKEY SPINACH RECIPE 330 calories (1 serving)



Ingredients



1 tsp olive oil

4 oz ground turkey

1/8 tsp ground cumin

sea salt and

freshly ground black pepper to taste

5 cherry tomatoes

1/3 cup can chickpeas, rinsed, drained

3 oz fresh spinach leaves

1 tsp lemon juice



Preparation



Heat a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add olive oil, add the ground turkey. Cook, breaking up the turkey with a wooden spoon, until cooked through. Add spinach and continue cooking while stirring frequently and cover until the spinach wilts, about 5 minutes more. add chickpeas, cherry tomatoes, lemon juice, ground cumin, salt and black pepper and cover for 3 minutes more and serve









4 PASTA WITH MOZZARELLA AND TURKEY 390calories (1 serving)



Ingredients



1 tsp olive oil

3 oz ground turkey

1/4 cup yellow bell pepper, chopped

1/3 cup diced tomatoes

1/8 tsp. chili powder

2 oz spinach

1 oz whole wheat rotini pasta

1 oz mozzarella cheese, shredded

salt and

pepper, to taste

1/8 tsp italian seasoning

1/8 tsp garlic powder



Preparation



Heat a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat saute bell pepper and ground turkey cook until no longer pink. Add garlic powder, italian seasoning, salt and black pepper stir and add tomatoes, spinach and continue cooking while stirring frequently and cover until the spinach wilts, about 5 minutes more.

Stir in the rotini pasta and mozzarella chees stirring until cheese is melted and serve.

Enjoy!







I hope you like these high protein recipes ♡