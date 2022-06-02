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Cannabis Flower: A look at category trends & performance
The Talking Hedge
The Talking Hedge
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40 views • June 02, 2022
As we explored in our last report, Flower is the dominant category in every market. This isn’t that surprising. It is the least processed form of cannabis, and therefore often considered the most affordable product format.

It is also the most versatile form of cannabis. Consumers can use it in a variety of different ways, whether it’s simply smoked, vaped, or used as an ingredient in some home-made edibles.

On the other hand, Flower is also the most susceptible category to commoditization and price compression. We also see a tendency for Flower market share to start high in newer markets, and then decrease over time as the market matures.

In this report, we again dive deep into Flower category performance, examining changes in market share over time, segments, pricing, demographics, and more.

Episode 964 The #TalkingHedge dives into Headset’s report on cannabis flower...
https://youtu.be/hNbc31cdMZ8
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cannabismarketflower
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