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HUGE! Dems MORTIFIED! MAGA Rallies are BACK Baby! Here’s What You Need to Know
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230 views • April 30, 2021
Kyle Becker from Trending Politics reports, Donald Trump is bringing back MAGA rallies. And the American people may be able to attend them sooner than expected. The political development would thrust Donald Trump back into the limelight in a way that would overshadow his political rival Joe Biden.
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