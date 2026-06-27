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Ramses II was more than just a Pharaoh — he was a king who turned power into monuments, war into legend, and his own name into history. From the temples of Abu Simbel to the Battle of Kadesh and one of the earliest peace treaties ever recorded, his reign became the peak of Ancient Egypt’s glory… but also the beginning of its slow decline
https://open.spotify.com/episode/3PEU37Cvu4VoHb2SHOHciu?si=45ecd7a8d2964407
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