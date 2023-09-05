Create New Account
Peter McCullough joins John Fredericks to discuss new COVID strain and possible lockdown
Peter McCullough joins John Fredericks to discuss new COVID strain and possible lockdown

MASKS DONT WORK! This is more fearmongering!  the Gov has purchased these vaccines in advance and their strategy is use fear to drive us toward mass vaccination.  Dr M has treated patients with over the counter not prescriptions, this is a mild strain. 

Dr. Peter McCullough joins John Fredericks to discuss the return of mask mandate propaganda and fear porn over the new COVID strain.

population controlbioweaponcovidplandemicpandemic 2excess deathsmrna gene therapyvax injuries

