Bo Polny | Evil Exposed Now Until June 25, 2023 - Reawaken America Tour - Miami, FL

Pastor Michael Petro from VOHRadio and VOHNews sits down with Bo Polny, The Analyst of Time for Gold2020forecast.com at the recent Reawaken America Tour event by Clay Clark and General Flynn in Miami, FL - May 19th, 2023.

In this interview, Bo Polny shares divine timing revelations given to him by God. Bo declares that the time for darkness and evil is being exposed from now until June 25, 2023.

Bo Polny shares how God has revealed times and seasons to him and is certain that it is time for the glory of God to be widely seen on the earth with signs, miracles, and wonders. This will set the stage for the “Mortal wound” as described in the Bible (Rev. 13:3), which depicts the end of corruption and the beginning of the greatest harvest ever seen. This will in turn, prepare the way for the coming of the Lord Jesus to reclaim his victorious bride.

