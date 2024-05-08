The Moment an Israeli Spy was Assassinated in Egypt
“Vanguards of Liberation - The Martyr Mohamed Salah Group” publishes :
Footage of the assassination of #Israeli businessman Zev Kiefer in #Egypt.
What happened was done by a Palestinian migrant from Gaza to an alleged Israeli Mossad spy agent. It goes against both religious principles and the law. The man had been living in Egypt since 2008 and was granted safe passage. Pretty wierd how he recorded the whole incident on body cam.
