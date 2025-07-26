© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Blondie "Call Me" Parody - "Bondi"
Original song: Call Me by Blondie All lyrics/vocals are my own, I do not own any rights to the music which is used under current legislation permitting use for parody/satire works. For entertainment purposes only, all content is based on my own opinions, beliefs, research and lived experiences, please conduct your own research to draw your own conclusions. None of my content is intended to cause alarm, harassment or distress to anyone - that said, if you are triggered or upset by any of my content, then it was simply never intended for you