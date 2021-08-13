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1000 Years of Peace
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34 views • August 13, 2021
The Bible, particularly in the book of Revelation, describes a period of 1,000 years of peace, also known as the Millennium. There are many different ideas about what this period is, when it starts, what will happen in it and who will be alive during it. In this presentation we examine what the Bible says about this 1,000 year period.
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We do not monitor video comments so if you would like to comment on or ask a question about anything in this video, please feel free to email us or use the "Contact Us" page on our web site:
website: www.sureword.co.uk
email: [email protected]
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