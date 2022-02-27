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Hawai'i, why is Josh Green's campaign for Governor at Bank of Hawaii?
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111 views • February 27, 2022
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCa43htzpnE_I_GjN3nKNH1w
Something is terribly wrong when we have elected officials that are able to hide inside of a Bank from their constituents. Bingo @luv_da_bango points to the fact that Josh Green and Kai Kahele are evil puppets that serve the corporate entities they sold out to rather than the people of Hawaii. This is a distress signal not to continue to allow these servants of evil and corporate fascism to dictate and rule over our lives in Hawaii. Bingo and Nurse Kim @ kimberlykopetseg also call out for more whistleblower from the medical field to come out and expose what’s happening for the sake of humanity just as Abrien Aguirre @abrienaguirre and nurse Kim have done. @libertypresshawaii @sawdude_79
Something is terribly wrong when we have elected officials that are able to hide inside of a Bank from their constituents. Bingo @luv_da_bango points to the fact that Josh Green and Kai Kahele are evil puppets that serve the corporate entities they sold out to rather than the people of Hawaii. This is a distress signal not to continue to allow these servants of evil and corporate fascism to dictate and rule over our lives in Hawaii. Bingo and Nurse Kim @ kimberlykopetseg also call out for more whistleblower from the medical field to come out and expose what’s happening for the sake of humanity just as Abrien Aguirre @abrienaguirre and nurse Kim have done. @libertypresshawaii @sawdude_79
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