The Critical Drinker

Jul 9 2023



Source: https://youtu.be/R2ov9_pGkyY



Sound of Freedom, starring Jim Caviezel, is the low budget movie that somehow managed to knock Indiana Jones off the top spot. Its also a harrowing and compelling true story about a man's mission to combat child trafficking, and it's excellent.



Note: The Critical Drinker also mentions the mainstream media backlash against this film, but praise for Netflix's Cuties...

