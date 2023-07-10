Create New Account
The Critical Drinker Jul 9 2023
The Critical Drinker
Jul 9 2023

Source: https://youtu.be/R2ov9_pGkyY

Sound of Freedom, starring Jim Caviezel, is the low budget movie that somehow managed to knock Indiana Jones off the top spot. Its also a harrowing and compelling true story about a man's mission to combat child trafficking, and it's excellent.

Note: The Critical Drinker also mentions the mainstream media backlash against this film, but praise for Netflix's Cuties...

