The Critical Drinker
Jul 9 2023
Source: https://youtu.be/R2ov9_pGkyY
Sound of Freedom, starring Jim Caviezel, is the low budget movie that somehow managed to knock Indiana Jones off the top spot. Its also a harrowing and compelling true story about a man's mission to combat child trafficking, and it's excellent.
Note: The Critical Drinker also mentions the mainstream media backlash against this film, but praise for Netflix's Cuties...
