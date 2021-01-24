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A House Divided Cannot Stand..!
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
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140 views • January 24, 2021
*** For those who feel led to support this channel and message: https://www.paypal.me/savedsoberawake/
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Ordo Ab Cho is the Latin phrase for “Order Out of Chaos”.

Professor Georg Wilhelm Friedrich Hegel, a Freemason and a political and social scientist at the University of Berlin (1817-1831), maintained that man could shape history and achieve ultimate peace only through repetitive episodes of controlled conflict between opposing forces. Hegel advocated the idea that men must create, manipulate and manage that conflict in order to create a pre-determined outcome – the controlled change, the synthesis.

Bible Prophesies Chaos Ahead - The present turmoil we find ourselves in is child’s play compared to the world upheaval just ahead as foretold in the Bible. And the four angels were loosed, which were prepared for an hour, and a day, and a month, and a year, for to slay the third part of men. Rev 9:15

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Ethnos Content by: NYSTV - https://www.youtube.com/user/NowYouSeeTV
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End Song: Mahalia Jackson - Just a Little While to Say Here
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I am a one man operation that has been trying to bring you the truth since 2016. I would like to say thanks to all the watchmen out there that have been sounding the alarm over the last several years. This is not an easy job. The Much Appreciated donations are few but cover my needs included website bills. There is no sick or vacation pay. I have been constantly trying to find and share the truth 7/365 since June of 2017. I held a corporate job before this and am glad I gave it up as your appreciation for the truth means everything to me. I love you all friends. I get worn down but thanks to my supportive subs and viewers, I march on just like the rest. Time is short. Yeshua Jesus Saves! Follow Him

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vaccineshoaxbiblecommunismpropagandaaiscripturegenocidenwo1984prophesymark of the beastagenda 21fallen angelsnephilimquarantinedays of noahmasksmsm lieslockdownscovidplandemiccurfewsthe great reset
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