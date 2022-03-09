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Fake Science: The Drakes Bay Oyster Farm Story with Dr. Corey Goodman and Kirk MacKenzie
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0 view • March 09, 2022
This video documents the use of fake science to shut down a favorite and beautiful family-owned oyster farm located just north of San Francisco, along the Pacific Ocean. Dr. Corey Goodman, a professor, reveals the findings of his extensive research into the "science".
More Information: libertylinks.io/kirkmack
More Information: libertylinks.io/kirkmack
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