Melbourne Freedom Rally 13 April 2024 (part 2)

Part 2 of two parts and this one shortened because sound was lost in all the speeches at Queen Victoria Market. I'm very sorry this happened because the message given at the market was powerful. So I now have a problem with sound and will have to try to rectify it.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.