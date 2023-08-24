Create New Account
Yes it's true. Alex is going to Lahaiha. Go Alex Go - get over there and call out the Criminals and maybe you can find the missing children. Kerry Cassidy thinks they may have been taken by aliens
This will be awesome.  We need him over there routing out the Cabal Criminals .

Now to change the subject, we are hosting cannabis tours in Medellin Colombia.  We cater to Americans.  We have met so many interest people from the States that have attended our tours. Everybody tells us how much fun they had during the tour.  We are making some life long friends as well.  Here is our web site:  www.cannabisfarmtourmedellin.com

alexjonesmaui

