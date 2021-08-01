© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
COVID-19, Vaccines, Masks, and the Scientific Uncertainty Excuse
Follow
0
Share
Report
50 views • August 01, 2021
Short video on the scientific uncertainty excuse where scientists sell often expensive risky programs by implicitly or explicitly claiming unwarranted high levels of certainty, followed by invoking the uncertainty of science, new knowledge or data, when the program fails to deliver as advertised, frequently ridiculing the disappointed public as ignorant of "science" despite the previous implied high certainty. Recent examples from the COVID-19 pandemic and Operation Warp Speed are discussed as prominent examples of this long standing questionable practice by scientists.
More details on the questionable handling of errors and uncertainty by the US CDC may be found here:
https://authorea.com/users/425106/articles/530705-improving-cdc-data-practices-recommendations-for-improving-the-united-states-centers-for-disease-control-cdc-data-practices-for-pneumonia-influenza-and-covid-19
John F. McGowan, Ph.D., Tam Hunt, Josh Mitteldorf. Improving CDC Data Practices Recommendations for Improving the United States Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Data Practices for Pneumonia, Influenza, and COVID-19. Authorea. July 19, 2021.
DOI: 10.22541/au.162671168.86830026/v1
About Us:
Main Web Site: https://mathematical-software.com/
Censored Search: https://censored-search.com/
A search engine for censored Internet content. Find the answers to your problems censored by advertisers and other powerful interests!
Subscribe to our free Weekly Newsletter for articles and videos on practical mathematics, Internet Censorship, ways to fight back against censorship, and other topics by sending an email to: subscribe [at] mathematical-software.com
Avoid Internet Censorship by Subscribing to Our RSS News Feed: http://wordpress.jmcgowan.com/wp/feed/
Legal Disclaimers: http://wordpress.jmcgowan.com/wp/legal/
Support Us:
PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/mathsoft
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/mathsoft
BitChute (Video): https://www.bitchute.com/channel/HGgoa2H3WDac/
Brighteon (Video): https://www.brighteon.com/channels/mathsoft
Odysee (Video): https://odysee.com/@MathematicalSoftware:5
NewTube (Video): https://newtube.app/user/mathsoft
Minds (Video): https://www.minds.com/math_methods/
Locals (Video): https://mathematicalsoftware.locals.com/
Archive (Video): https://archive.org/details/@mathsoft
###
More details on the questionable handling of errors and uncertainty by the US CDC may be found here:
https://authorea.com/users/425106/articles/530705-improving-cdc-data-practices-recommendations-for-improving-the-united-states-centers-for-disease-control-cdc-data-practices-for-pneumonia-influenza-and-covid-19
John F. McGowan, Ph.D., Tam Hunt, Josh Mitteldorf. Improving CDC Data Practices Recommendations for Improving the United States Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Data Practices for Pneumonia, Influenza, and COVID-19. Authorea. July 19, 2021.
DOI: 10.22541/au.162671168.86830026/v1
About Us:
Main Web Site: https://mathematical-software.com/
Censored Search: https://censored-search.com/
A search engine for censored Internet content. Find the answers to your problems censored by advertisers and other powerful interests!
Subscribe to our free Weekly Newsletter for articles and videos on practical mathematics, Internet Censorship, ways to fight back against censorship, and other topics by sending an email to: subscribe [at] mathematical-software.com
Avoid Internet Censorship by Subscribing to Our RSS News Feed: http://wordpress.jmcgowan.com/wp/feed/
Legal Disclaimers: http://wordpress.jmcgowan.com/wp/legal/
Support Us:
PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/mathsoft
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/mathsoft
BitChute (Video): https://www.bitchute.com/channel/HGgoa2H3WDac/
Brighteon (Video): https://www.brighteon.com/channels/mathsoft
Odysee (Video): https://odysee.com/@MathematicalSoftware:5
NewTube (Video): https://newtube.app/user/mathsoft
Minds (Video): https://www.minds.com/math_methods/
Locals (Video): https://mathematicalsoftware.locals.com/
Archive (Video): https://archive.org/details/@mathsoft
###
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.