Promoting prohibition of free speech in those unvaccinated in Greece!
Published 19 hours ago

Famous Greek television presenters agree that those citizens who denied covid vaccinations should have their democratic rights revoked, and free speech prohibited!

Αθηναΐς Νέγκα και Μαγγίρα συμφώνησαν πως δεν πρέπει να δίνεται λόγος σε αντιεμβολιαστές, με κατάλυση των δημοκρατικών τους δικαιωμάτων.

Keywords
vaccinesrightsdemocratic

