Melbourne Freedom Rally, Saturday 10 January 2026

We are back again for 2026. As usual we started at Parliament House and after arriving in the Bourke Street Mall, announced to the passing shoppers current events of a corrupt nature, such as the shared public suspicion about why 50 fires started about the state the day before, conveniently using the hot northerly wind to fan it along and cause heart breaking damage. Other topics were the poison 'jab' and chemtrails. There will be a future when our governments will reap what they have sown.