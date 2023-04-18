I Don't Hate Torah Observers

September 16th, 2018

Pastor Dean Odle clarifies that he does not hate Torah-observing Christians. There are those who are simply trying to enhance their understanding of the Bible and Jewish culture or feel called to that segment of Christianity. The problem lies in those who push Torah observance (trying to keep Old Covenant laws and rituals) as a requirement to be right with God or to better please God. There is a huge difference between Torah-leaning Christians and Torah Terrorists. Jesus foresaw this struggle between the new and the old among His people and gave us a clear warning of what would happen if we tried to mix the new and old.