TAKE HOLD OF THE LORD JESUS CHRIST ~ PASTOR CHARLES LAWSON

A Shocking Number of Heinous Murderers Have Been Strongly Associated with a Church Because They Were Deeply Religious--RATHER THAN Born Again. The Pastor, in Watching for the Souls of His Congregation, Must Guard Against Hearsay; Satanic Assaults. Demonic Activity; and He Must Watch For Strife in the Church Brought Forth By: Covered Sin, Authority, Envy, and Worldliness. Also Encountered: Narcissists (Live Life About Themselves), Sociopaths (Can't Relate to People), and Psychopaths (Danger, Danger, Danger). The Holy Spirit Is Sent Into the World As God's Gift to Lead Us Out of Darkness... Listen... For the Holy Spirit Will Introduce You to a Person and Real Love.