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They Will Know You Are Of God Because Of Your Love
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111 views • September 30, 2021
Think about what God has done for you. He gave you life. He gives you happiness. He gives you comfort. He gives you peace. Now be that instrument in God's hand to show that same love to others : )
Click here to watch a video with more ways to show love. It is called "The Greatest Commandment...But Who's Obeying It?"
https://bit.ly/39rAePc
Click here to watch a video with more ways to show love. It is called "The Greatest Commandment...But Who's Obeying It?"
https://bit.ly/39rAePc
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